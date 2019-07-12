No pressure on Mauricio Affonso

New Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mauricio Affonso has not set himself any unrealistic target at the club after signing on the dotted line this week.

The defending Absa Premiership champions have bolstered their squad with two additions so far - Affonso and Nyiko Mobbie.

The ever-increasing South American influence has continued at the club where they already had Ricardo Nascimento (Brazil), Emiliano Tade (Argentina), Gaston Sirino and Affonso (both Uruguayan).

"It feels good to be here at the club. Sundowns is a big club and I have been well received by the players and coaching staff," Affonso said.

"I have come here to contribute to the team as a striker, I wanted something different and this club gives me a good challenge."