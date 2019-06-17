Manzi insists he's still main man at Nketoana municipal office

Free State premier Sefora Ntombela and her cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) MEC Thembeni Ngxangisa tried to physically unhinge an unqualified municipal manager of a small municipality from office.

This after Nketoana local municipality municipal manager Mzwandile Manzi allegedly refused to leave office despite a high court order instructing him to do so.

Manzi had gone to court to interdict his removal from office after the provincial government went to court last year to seek an order to chuck him out of office after he allegedly secured the plush position by doctoring his academic qualifications.

Sunday World reported in December how Manzi was appointed to the post in September last year after having claimed to have two labour law short-course certificates from the University of the Free State.

However, documents seen showed the university had no record of Manzi studying with it. He had also not completed his BA degree with the University of the North. The Free State high court ruled his appointment illegal on June 7.

In its application to the high court the provincial government, represented by former CoGTA MEC Oupa Khoabane, said Manzi "does not have a degree or an advanced diploma which may be said to be equivalent of a bachelor's degree.

"I am of the considered view that the applicant does not have the necessary qualifications as envisaged in the advertisement as his certificates are not an equivalent of bachelor's degrees for the stipulated disciplines and his appointment is invalid, unlawful and null and void."