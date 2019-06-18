Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is thinking about moving away from camping ahead of games and completely doing away with the tradition.

Teams the world over usually go to camp ahead matches in a bid to clamp down on ill-discipline‚ ensuring that players stay together at a hotel the night before games.

But Mosimane says the time has come for players to be professional.

“Next season I want them to stay at home the night before the game and we don’t camp‚” said Mosimane‚ who will be going for a third successive Absa Premiership title next season.

“I have told them (the players) and they just looked at me.

"I have also told the board and management and they asked me if I am serious.

“When a pilot is going to fly a 14-hour flight‚ where does he or she sleep the night before?

"They sleep at home.

"When doctors are going to perform an operation the following day‚ they sleep at home the night before because they are disciplined.

"Why is it that football players can’t stay at home the night before the match?

“I am not going to pretend that I have a house that is full of monks or anything like that.

"My belief is that football will deal you if you are not disciplined.

"The dressing room is going to reject you and your life will be exposed because you are a public figure.”

Mosimane added that he is considering the risky move because he has a quiet dressing room full of leaders who reject rowdy characters.

“We have a good group that consists of players like Kennedy Mweene‚ Wayne Arendse‚ Anele Ngcongca‚ Musa Lebusa‚ Tiyani Mabunda‚ Hlompho Kekana‚ Denis Onyango and Anthony Laffor‚ who have been leaders at some stages of their careers.

"Even Motjela Madisha was the captain of U20 national team at a certain stage‚ there are a lot of people who have led at Sundowns.

“The younger ones like Lebo Maboe and Thapelo Morena are good boys‚ so when you come to our quiet dressing room it is either you come to our level or the system is going to reject you.

"It has rejected a lot of noisy players in the past.

"Either you fit in or the system will take you out and if you want to fight the system you have to be top on the pitch.

“If you are top on the pitch‚ then we will say he is a good player and if you are not going to be top and help us to win‚ you are not going to last.

"You know players that have left us‚ I don’t want to mention them by name.

"We have a lot of work to do‚ we have match analysis‚ lots of games to prepare for and play and you must tell me where you think we must help you to improve.

"Everybody must go and watch his games‚ if you don’t watch your games‚ we will find you because we are trying to help you to correct your mistakes on the field.

“When Neymar goes to the quiet Barca dressing room‚ he finds Iniesta‚ Busquets‚ Xavi and Messi who are only interested in playing football.

"You can’t get there and make noise because if you do that nobody joins you.”