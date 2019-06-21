Soccer

Indomitable Lions to roar loudest - Samuel Eto'o

By tiyani mabasa - 21 June 2019 - 12:38

Former captain Samuel Eto'o insisted in an interview with the Sowetan recently that the Indomitable Lions will rule Africa still.

"Cameroon (will win it), because they are a good team," Eto'o said.

The reality, however, is that anyone would back their own country. So what are Cameroon's real chances?

Firstly, Cameroon are the defending champions after winning their fifth title in 2017 by beating Egypt in the final.

In their ranks, they have one of the best goalkeepers at the tournament in Andre Onana, but their lack of creativity under Clarence Seedorf has come into question and without forward Benjamin Moukandjo, who captained the side and has since retired at age 30 after being snubbed, it could blunt their forward line.

Key player: Andre Onana (pictured)

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoa, Carlos Kameni

Defenders: Collins Fai, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo, Yaya Banana, Gaetan Bong, Jean Armel Kana-Biyik, Dawa Tchakonte

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Georges Mandjeck, Pierre Kunde Malong, Arnaud Djoum, Wilfrid Kaptoum

Forwards: Stephane Bahoken, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, Jacques Zoua, Clinton Njie, Christian Bassogog, Joel Tagueu, Olivier Boumal

Coach: Clarence Seedorf (Dutch)

Guinea-Bissau

They would be encouraged heading into this tournament after participating for the first time two years ago and may have picked up a few things from their group stage exit in 2017.

Whether they are good enough to avoid another first round exit is a subject for debate.

They have players mostly in the lower leagues of Italy and Portugal, with defensive midfielder Judilson Gomes playing in France's top flight with Monaco and could be key in helping to stop the opposition.

The other player to look out for is Toni Silva, who once played for Mamelodi Sundowns.

If he's as good as he claimed when he left Sundowns and insisted that coach Pitso Mosimane didn't like him, this would be the stage to prove himself.

Key player: Judilson Gomes

Goalkeepers: Rui Dabo, Jonas Mendes, Edimar Vieira Ca

Defenders: Mamadu Cande, Tomas Dabo, Marcelo Djalo, Nanu Gomes, Rudnilson Silva, Eliseu Soares, Juary Soares

Midfielders: Moreto Cassama, Judilson Gomes, Joao Jaquite, Zezinho Lopes, Sori Mane, Jorge Norgueira

Forwards: Mama Balde, Romario Balde, Jorginho Intima, Joseph Mendes, Frederic Mendy, Piqueti Silva, Toni Silva

Coach: Baciro Candè (Guinea-Bissauan)

Benin

It's their fourth appearance at the tournament and the first since 2010.

They shouldn't be written off, after all they qualified after finishing second behind Algeria in their group, while eliminating Togo and Gambia. It's a kind of team with nothing to lose.

Key player: Stephane Sessegnon (pictured)

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbe, Fabien Farnolle, Cherif Dine Kakpo

Defenders: Khaled Adenon, Moise Adilehou, Seidou Baraze, Rodrigue Fassinou, Emmanuel Imorou, David Kiki, Junior Salomon, Olivier Verdon

Midfielders: Jordan Adeoti, Sessi D'Almeida, Rodrigue Kossi, Mama Seibou, Stephane Sessegnon, Anaane Tidjani

Forwards: Desire Azankpo, David Djigla, Jodel Dossou, Steve Mounie, Mickael Pote, Cebio Soukou

Coach: Michel Dussuyer (French)

Ghana

The Black Stars have won this tournament four times, but their last victory came in 1982, so there's pressure on the current team to end the long wait.

The west Africans have always come close, with their recent poor showing being in 2006 when they were eliminated in the first round, ironically in the tournament that was also hosted by Egypt.

In their team, they have players who can rise to the occasion with the likes of Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid and captain, Andre Ayew.

What's questionable is the unity, after Asamoah Gyan pulled out when he was stripped of the captaincy, only to reverse his decision after being convinced to do so by the country's president.

Key player: Thomas Partey (pictured)

Keepers: Richard Ofori, Felix Annan, Lawrence Ati-Zigi,

Defenders: Lumor Agbenyenu, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Attamah, John Boye, Jonathan Mensah, Kassim Nuhu, Abdul Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah, Thomas Agyepong, Kwadwo Asamoah, Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew, Samuel Owusu, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso

Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Caleb Ekuban, Asamoah Gyan, Kwabena Owusu

Coach: Kwesi Appiah (Ghanaian)

Group F Fixtures (all at Ismailia Stadium)

Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau, Ismailia Stadium (6pm), June 25

Ghana v Benin, Ismailia Stadium (9pm), June 25

Cameroon vs Ghana, Ismailia Stadium (6pm), June 29

Benin v Guinea-Bissau, Ismailia Stadium (9pm), June 29

Benin v Cameroon, Ismailia Stadium (5pm), July 2

Guinea-Bissau v Ghana, Suez Stadium (5pm), July 2

Prediction: It is going to be a walk in the park for Cameroon and Kwesi Appiah's Black Stars.

