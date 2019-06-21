Indomitable Lions to roar loudest - Samuel Eto'o

Former captain Samuel Eto'o insisted in an interview with the Sowetan recently that the Indomitable Lions will rule Africa still.

"Cameroon (will win it), because they are a good team," Eto'o said.

The reality, however, is that anyone would back their own country. So what are Cameroon's real chances?

Firstly, Cameroon are the defending champions after winning their fifth title in 2017 by beating Egypt in the final.

In their ranks, they have one of the best goalkeepers at the tournament in Andre Onana, but their lack of creativity under Clarence Seedorf has come into question and without forward Benjamin Moukandjo, who captained the side and has since retired at age 30 after being snubbed, it could blunt their forward line.

Key player: Andre Onana (pictured)

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoa, Carlos Kameni

Defenders: Collins Fai, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo, Yaya Banana, Gaetan Bong, Jean Armel Kana-Biyik, Dawa Tchakonte

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Georges Mandjeck, Pierre Kunde Malong, Arnaud Djoum, Wilfrid Kaptoum

Forwards: Stephane Bahoken, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, Jacques Zoua, Clinton Njie, Christian Bassogog, Joel Tagueu, Olivier Boumal

Coach: Clarence Seedorf (Dutch)