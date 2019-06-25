Career slump frustrates Toni Silva

But the temperamental winger has had a downward spiral since his days with the Reds. Silva has changed clubs no less than eight times since failing to make it at Anfield.

The 25-year-old, who now plays for Egyptian side Al-Ittihad, concedes that he has hit a low in his career.

"I feel I let myself down somehow, but I honestly don't know what more I could have done," Silva told BBC Sport.

"I get frustrated because I thought I deserved a chance and if I had got that opportunity, who knows where I could be now?

"I loved playing for Liverpool, but now when I watch Suarez play at Barca, Sterling at City and even Conor Coady at Wolves, I sometimes feel like I just want to give it all up. When people are texting me, saying 'that could have been you', it makes me want to leave football. It makes me feel so down, so sad. I always have this in my mind."

The Guinea-Bissau international will be remembered by SA fans for his scathing letter to coach Mosimane following his exit from Chloorkop.

Silva is currently on duty with his national team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where Guinea-Bissau play their first match today against Cameroon.