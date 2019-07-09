Bafana coach Baxter dismisses Nigeria counterpart Rohr: 'He's not fooling anybody'

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter was not buying Nigeria counterpart Gernot Rohr's assertion that South Africa are now the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) favourites after shocking hosts Egypt in the last-16 on Saturday night.

Baxter expressed his belief in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday for Wednesday's quarterfinal against the Super Eagles at Cairo International Stadium (kickoff 9pm)‚ that Rohr was playing mind games.

The Bafana coach was eager to preserve the underdog tag for his team that worked so well for them in a bulldog spirit 1-0 shock of host nation Egypt in front of 75‚000 home fans at Cairo International on Saturday.