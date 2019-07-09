Why Jay-Jay Okocha fears Bafana's Tau, Lorch

Retired Nigeria ace Jay-Jay Okocha has disclosed his admiration for trending Bafana Bafana attacker Thembinkosi Lorch.

However, Okocha will be praying that Lorch isn't in his element when Nigeria and SA rekindle their long-standing rivalry in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal tie at Egypt's Cairo International Stadium tomorrow (9pm)

"We are aware of his threat, he's a player that I like. I like exciting players," Okocha, who boasts over 70 caps for the Super Eagles, said of Lorch.

Lorch is the talk of the town after netting a solitary strike that sent the hosts, Egypt, packing, inspiring Bafana to the last-eight at the weekend.

On the other hand, Nigeria earned their berth in the quarterfinals through beating defending champions Cameroon 3-2 in the last-16 earlier on Saturday.

As much as he speaks fondly of Lorch, Okocha is aware that Bafana still have another threat in Percy Tau. The 45-year-old legend expects Lorch and Tau to carry the hopes of SA together going forward.

"Of course, we have to respect the opponents' key players. Especially those who are having a good tournament, I mean it's obvious that in the Bafana Bafana squad the threat was just Tau until Lorch was introduced," Okocha said.