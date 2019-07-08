Bafana Bafana pressed Egypt high up the field‚ and cut the supply to wingers Mohamed Salah and "Trézéguet"‚ coach Stuart Baxter has explained of the tactics that stifled the life out of the host nation in Saturday night's last-16 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) shock of the hosts.

It was a risky and brave strategy to employ in front of their 75‚000 home crowd at Cairo International Stadium‚ earning the result that put the smile back on the face of South African sport.

It was perfectly conceptualised‚ and surprised the Pharaohs‚ earning Bafana a place in Wednesday night's quarterfinal match-up against Nigeria at Cairo International (kickoff 9pm).

It was a turn of the books‚ too‚ for anyone who asserts that Baxter only really knows how to play counterattack football.