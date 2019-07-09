Lebogang Mothiba believes Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter might have a few surprises in store again for Nigeria in Wednesday night's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal at Cairo International Stadium (kickoff 9pm).

Baxter formulated the perfect gameplan that stifled the life out of Egypt in Bafana's 1-0 shock of the hosts in the last-16 on Saturday night.

He switched to a 4-3-3‚ pressing the the seven-time champions high.

He had had his front three harass the Pharaohs' defence and midfield distributors‚ with a second‚ solid midfield three line behind them‚ and cut the supply to wingers "Trézéguet" and Mohamed Salah.