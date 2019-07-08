Attack is the only answer, coach Baxter
Bafana Bafana's shock 1-0 win over Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match at the weekend should serve as a reminder that you win games by attacking the opposition.
This is especially a reminder to Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.
We are not saying Bafana are now world beaters. Not at all.
But Baxter will be the first to admit that his tactics in the group stage, especially against Ivory Coast and Morocco - both 1-0 defeats - cost Bafana a lot.
Football is all about attack and you win games by scoring goals and Bafana's approach in the group stage was disappointing, to say the least.
It's our view that Bafana didn't give themselves a chance to win against Ivory Coast and Morocco because they didn't have a shot on target in those games, thanks to their defensive approach.
Bafana tend to show opponents respect and this is not working for us. Baxter must understand that he's coaching a team with pacey players.
Why are we not using that pace to unsettle opponents? You can never approach games from the start as if you aren't trying to win.
In the absence of the suspended Themba Zwane, Baxter finally gave the reigning PSL Footballer of the Season, Thembinkosi Lorch, his break against the Afcon hosts on Saturday night.
With all due respect, there are very few local players with Lorch's attacking ability and, of course, he doesn't have loads of international experience. What he has, however, is his attacking ability and Baxter should have taken advantage of this from the first match.
In front of thousands of Egyptian fans, Bafana came out to play and in the end, the locals were compelled to clap for the South Africans as they walked off the field after the 90 minutes.
This is football. All of Egypt probably understood that they were played off the park by a better team on the day. But what makes a better team? It's what they offer on the field on the day and what Bafana offered was something to be proud of.
Even against Nigeria in the quarterfinals, Baxter shouldn't take us back to the group stage with his defensive tactics. By the way, when we beat Nigeria 2-0 away in the Afcon qualifiers, we attacked them all round. We wish Bafana the best against Nigeria.