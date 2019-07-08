Attack is the only answer, coach Baxter

Bafana Bafana's shock 1-0 win over Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match at the weekend should serve as a reminder that you win games by attacking the opposition.

This is especially a reminder to Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

We are not saying Bafana are now world beaters. Not at all.

But Baxter will be the first to admit that his tactics in the group stage, especially against Ivory Coast and Morocco - both 1-0 defeats - cost Bafana a lot.

Football is all about attack and you win games by scoring goals and Bafana's approach in the group stage was disappointing, to say the least.

It's our view that Bafana didn't give themselves a chance to win against Ivory Coast and Morocco because they didn't have a shot on target in those games, thanks to their defensive approach.

Bafana tend to show opponents respect and this is not working for us. Baxter must understand that he's coaching a team with pacey players.

Why are we not using that pace to unsettle opponents? You can never approach games from the start as if you aren't trying to win.

In the absence of the suspended Themba Zwane, Baxter finally gave the reigning PSL Footballer of the Season, Thembinkosi Lorch, his break against the Afcon hosts on Saturday night.