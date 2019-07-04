It is the sheer sense of tradition and pedigree of a complex steeped in history that sets the Al Ahly Sports Club in the heart of Cairo apart from others in Africa.

The complex on the Nile river island of Zamalek - where‚ of course‚ Ahly's bitter Cairo rivals of the same name also originate from - was founded in 1907‚ the same year as the great club‚ Africa's most successful with eight Caf Champions League trophies.

So it is not just the facilities of Al Ahly that are so impressive - which they opened up this week on a promotional tour for the foreign media covering the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations - but also the pedigree ingrained into that very structure.

It makes Mamelodi Sundowns' 5-0 deconstruction in Pretoria of the Red Devils in the 2018-19 Champions League - still so talked about in Cairo - seem all the more remarkable.

An administration block holds a board-room with archives‚ wood-panelled function rooms with turn of the century photos on the wall of the original members‚ portraits of each of the 14 presidents‚ and in the downstairs entrance hall‚ the trophy cabinet.

Outside‚ large cafe areas and a restaurant are open to all members‚ as is the swimming pool. Ahly are a sports club‚ not just a soccer club‚ so the complex houses more than 20 sports‚ including 18 Olympic ones‚ such as handball‚ basketball‚ tennis and volleyball.