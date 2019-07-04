#WishWeWereThere: local celebs are chasing the sun as we shiver in SA
While we’re draped in multiple layers of clothing and braving the cold front sweeping across SA, some of our favourite A-listers have on as little as possible — they’re chasing the sun in foreign lands.
Our eyes are green with envy, not only because we’d love a mid-year break, but because we’re missing out on all the sunshine they’re soaking up.
So we can live vicariously through them while we do a very slow countdown to summer, we've rounded up hot-weather holiday snaps from five celebs.
KEFILWE MABOTE
Who said the mountains were just for skiing? The fashion blogger and lifestyle influencer is on a luxurious getaway in the French Alps, where she can bask in the glory of more than 10 hours of sunshine a day.
PENNY LEBYANE
The TV personality is on the Island of the Gods, Bali, surrounded by sunshine and waterfalls. The only streams of water we’re enjoying are from our water bottles. What a sad story.
LORNA MASEKO
The celeb chef was welcomed home from balmy Spain by cold winds. Never mind, she's still got the memories of the 40-degree weather she enjoyed while travelling abroad with model Blue Mbombo to keep her warm.
BLUE MBOMBO
The reality TV star is the epitome of summertime chillin’ in this picture. Like her travel buddy, Maseko, Blue Mbombo is back in SA and she’s probably regretting not extending her Spanish vacay.
GINA MYERS
While we can only dream of summer days, the star of The Bachelor South Africa is actually living them in Italy.