'What is Percy Tau doing in the Belgium second division?' asks unimpressed Pitso Mosimane

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Bafana Bafana star attacker Percy Tau has no business playing in the second division in Belgium.

The former Sundowns attacking player‚ who is on loan at Belgian second division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion‚ was named as Player of the Season in Belgium's second tier last week.

But Mosimane was not too impressed and said Tau should be playing in the English Premier League rather than in the Belgian lower tier.

“What is he doing there?” asked Mosimane in his trademark forthright manner.

“If Percy doesn’t get to the English Premier League‚ then I don’t know.

"Maybe you guys (media) must put pressure and they must give him the work permit.

"Can’t he go to La Liga‚ Bundesliga or Serie A‚ the boy is a top player.”

“For me I am happy that Percy went to Europe because he always wanted to go to Europe.

"It is important that he went to play football in Europe to prove that he can play there and that is what is important to me.

"It is also important that he went there to improve his life and that of his family because football is a game that changes our lives.”