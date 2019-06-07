Sundowns' ageing squad need revamp

Even more worrying for Mosimane would be the fact that even the likes of Tebogo Langerman (33) may no longer be able to play as many games as they did over the recent season.

Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Andile Jali and Aubrey Ngoma are all 29, and with a few years ahead of them in the game.

The fact, however, is that these players have produced the goods for the Brazilians and it would be unfair to point out their age, without acknowledging their contribution.

Kekana, for example, played 45 matches in the 2018/19 campaign, as the skipper guided the Tshwane side to their record ninth Absa Premiership title, as well as reaching the CAF Champions League semifinals this year.

But Mosimane also has to face the reality that nothing lasts forever and in the case of old players injuries usually take longer to heal, which may affect them going forward.