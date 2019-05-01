Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says his recent public verbal spats with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the Wayne Arendse saga have created enemies for him.

The long‚ drawn-out saga took another twist this week when the PSL's Disciplinary Committee ruled that Sundowns would not be docked the point they gained from the draw against Bidvest Wits‚ even though the player and the club were slapped with a monetary fine.

Mosimane has not held back in the last couple of weeks and has criticised the disciplinary committee for taking too long to reach a final decision.

He went as far as suggesting that the indecision was undermining his side's attempt to defend their Absa Premiership title.

“I am still saying that this year‚ whether Sundowns win the league or not‚ I am not proud of the way the programme happened because it disturbed us a lot‚” he said after the hard fought 2-1 win over Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Tuesday.