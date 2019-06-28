Annoyed Stuart Baxter slams fans' 'negative energy'

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter made every effort to pay respect to the qualities of his team's opponents Namibia ahead of what he admitted was SA's must-win African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D match-up tonight (kickoff 10pm) at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium.

Baxter was clearly peeved at having to put his own players in a bubble to try to protect them from some of the public backlash in SA to Bafana having lost their opening game 1-0 against Ivory Coast at the same venue on Monday.

There were positives from the game. Baxter, though, was having none of the suggestion that, get his attack functioning, and Bafana should dismantle Namibia.

Ricardo Mannetti's Brave Warriors kept Morocco at bay for 89 minutes of Monday's Group D opener.

"I think I can understand when you say the atmosphere back home is negative, because when I came into the job two years ago it was negative," Bafana Bafana coach said.