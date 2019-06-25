Bafana Bafana's loss doesn't spell the end

It wasn't the result we were hoping for in our opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Ivory Coast, but Bafana Bafana gave it their all and the game could have gone either way.

But some lapse of concentration at the back allowed Jonathan Kodjia to score in the 65th minute to send the 30,000-seater Al-Salam Stadium into raptures.

Credit, however, should go to goalkeeper Ronwen Williams who made a number of stupendous saves to deny the Elephants.

Bafana went into the match as SA was still reeling from the Proteas elimination from the cricket World Cup on Sunday with a 49-run defeat to Pakistan at Lord's.

We were hopeful that Bafana would lift some gloom hanging over South African sports after distressing weeks after other national teams disappointed at their respective world cups.

But shall we now write off our boys after yesterday's defeat?

Not at all. We believe Bafana still have a lot to play for with two more round-robin matches. And like any other team in the group, Bafana still have a chance to qualify for the group stages.