Baxter looks on brighter side

Bafana Bafana were poor for parts of the game on what should be a strength for the national team under Stuart Baxter, their transitions, in Monday's 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations defeat against Ivory Coast, admitted the coach.

But there was a lot that Baxter also took encouragement from as the South Africans displayed an excellent structure in the heat of a Group D fixture at Al Salam Stadium.

If Baxter can successfully tweak an attack that failed - as the heat perhaps most affected SA, who could only play their favourite quick-passing game in patches - they have a good chance of beating Namibia on Friday (kickoff 10pm), and even giving Morocco a run for their money on Monday.

"I thought in the first 15 minutes we were quite slow in our decision-making, and in a way we allowed Cote d'Ivoire to come into a better rhythm," Baxter said.