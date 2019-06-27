WATCH: Vilakazi reckons Bafana can go on to win the Africa Cup of Nations
Bafana Bafana forward Sibusiso Vilakazi reckons that the team can go on to win the Africa Cup of Nations once they get past the group stage..
"Vila" was speaking to the media at Bafana's base‚ Novotel hotel in Cairo.
Bafana Bafana striker Sibusiso Vilakazi reckons that the team can go on to win the Africa Cup of Nations once they get past the group stage.
Bafana play Namibia at Al-Salam Stadium tomorrow (10pm)‚ in their second match of the tournament after losing 1-0 to Ivory Coast in their Group D opener.