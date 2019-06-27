Soccer

WATCH: Vilakazi reckons Bafana can go on to win the Africa Cup of Nations

By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa - 27 June 2019 - 15:24
Sibusiso Vilakazi of South Africa tacked by Max Gradel of Ivory Coast during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Ivory Coast and South Africa at the Al Salaam Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 24 June 2019.
Image: ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana forward Sibusiso Vilakazi reckons that the team can go on to win the Africa Cup of Nations once they get past the group stage..

"Vila" was speaking to the media at Bafana's base‚ Novotel hotel in Cairo.

Bafana play Namibia at Al-Salam Stadium tomorrow (10pm)‚ in their second match of the tournament after losing 1-0 to Ivory Coast in their Group D opener.

Bafana play Namibia at Al-Salam Stadium tomorrow (10pm)‚ in their second match of the tournament after losing 1-0 to Ivory Coast in their Group D opener.

