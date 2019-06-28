There's no keeping Lungi Naidoo down

After a few falls, bruises and tough industry lessons, Lungi Naidoo is not letting up.

She releases her newest romantic single, Hawu Lami today and she is more charged up than ever to give music one more try.

Naidoo was entangled in a nasty battle with her previous record label with allegations of sexual harassment surfacing.

In the midst of all the drama, her hit single Away With Me, produced by Black Coffee, took the dance floors of Nigeria and Ghana by storm.

She even embarked on a radio tour, but instead of building on that success, it all came crashing down.

After locking horns with her erstwhile record company, she moved back home to KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.

"I was depressed. I used to sleep the whole day. I was trying to leave the record company after I had realised that I was blocked from inside. My music was not sampled to radio."

Naidoo says things got so bad that her daughter even dropped out of school and she couldn't afford her apartment.

Her mother advised her to pray and fast.

She says to regain her mojo she went back to the farm where she was born.

"I stood in that house and cried. It was in that same place that I used to sing and I removed the voices in my head that said I wasn't enough.

"I picked myself up and called the lawyer and the case was settled with a closed court."

The love from her community lifted her up. She was thrown a lifeline when the municipality booked her during December. She managed to get her apartment back and her daughter returned to varsity.

"There's no such a thing a quitting, you just keep going. I'm in a good place, I'm not vengeful," she says.