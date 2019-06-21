'Rude' Date My Family bachelor has SA girlfriend, apologises

Date My Family bachelor, Arinze Okafor has apologised for his unbecoming behaviour on the Mzansi Magic show.

Okafor, who is also a musician, told Sowetan that he was disappointed after watching the Sunday episode that angered many people.

The Nigerian national who has been in the country since 2015 was perceived as "rude" and "disrespectful" on social media.

Okafor said after reading comments on social media, he felt the necessity to explain himself. He revealed that he did not go to the dating show because he was "looking".

The singer, who is itching for a big break, said he wanted to launch his brand as an artist and has realised that he did it the wrong way.

Going by stage name Don Smiler, he said he has a SA girlfriend. His comments were further confirmed by a maroon high-heeled shoe for women that was spotted by viewers in his closet.

"I spoke to my girlfriend and explained the intention that it was for the career. I want to break into the SA market."

Okafor adds: "I felt bad that my comments rubbed people up the wrong way. It was not my intention. I am neither disrespectful nor rude. I have so much respect for women."