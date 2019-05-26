Polokwane City in the dark about their coach

Polokwane City have had no official word from coach Jozef Vukusic about his intention to quit and know only of media reports claiming that the coach is leaving.

Team manager Bernard Molekwa said that Polokwane City were in the dark as to Vukusic's intentions.

It had been reported earlier this week that the 54-year-old Slovakian had quit after just one season in which he had taken the club to an impressive fifth-placed finish in the Premier Soccer League.

It was the highest position yet achieved by the club and came despite a modest squad led by 37-year-old Jabulani Maluleke and with little reinforcement.

Vukusic did say after the last game of the season against Orlando Pirates in Soweto that he was considering his position because of his family.

His wife and young daughter stayed behind in his hometown of Kosice and the coach said it had been difficult without them.

Vukusic flew back to Slovakia last week.

The coach made a strong impression in his second spell in SA. He had been at FC Cape Town in the National First Division previously, when they beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Bob Save Super Bowl in 2010.

Vukusic coaching career had seen him working in Libya, Kazakhstan and Latvia, where he won silverware.