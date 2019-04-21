Sizzling battle for top honours at PSL Awards

As the 2018/19 season heads towards the end, Sunday World picks the managers who have raised their hand for the PSL's top coach award.

Micho Sredojevic [Orlando Pirates]

In his second season, the Serbian is on the verge of guiding the Buccaneers to their first league title in seven years.

Sredojevic also came close in the Telkom Knockout, where they lost on penalties to Baroka.

But winning the league is one of the top priorities for any team and Sredojevic, alongside his technical team, have done well to give Pirates a real fighting chance this time after finishing second in the past campaign.

Benni McCarthy [Cape Town City]

With the MTN8 in the bag, the former Bafana Bafana striker would also fancy his chances, especially because City are not far off the pace from the league title chasers. The Citizens were booted out in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup, so have they really fought hard under the tutelage of the only SA player to ever win the Uefa Champions League.

Jozef Vukusic [Polokwane City]

In only his first season, the Slovakian's team has surprised all and sundry. Vukusic has moulded his side into one that's difficult to beat.

In fifth spot, Rise and Shine have done really well to be among the top teams, even though they rarely get credit for their good run in this campaign.

Even when trusted striker Rodney Ramagalela was banished to the stands for allegedly refusing to sign a new contract, Vukusic was able to carry City through to what could possibly end as their best season.