Vukusic focuses on the job, not awards

Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic was quick to deflect the attention from him when quizzed over whether he deserves to be nominated for the PSL coach of the season award.

Behind the scenes, the 54-year-old Slovakian has been hard at work and has led Rise and Shine to fifth spot with four matches remaining.

Vukusic, however, is not one to play to the gallery as he demonstrated during his interview with Sunday World.

"Ah, no, no, that is not a question for me," reacted Vukusic, who was named the PSL's coach of the month for October.

"The awards are good, but it's more for the supporters and the media to deal with that. I focus on my job."

But Vukusic's good job this season cannot be understated and it's understandable that he's not going to blow his own horn.

The numbers don't lie, though. Besides the fact that the Limpopo side is fifth on the standings, even more impressive is that they are just as good at home as they are away, so they don't only play well in their own backyard.

To break it down, City are placed sixth on the "home" log after 13 matches and are number five on the "away", also after 13 matches on the road.