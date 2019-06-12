Soccer

Banyana Banyana's skills to trouble China

By Sihle Ndebele - 12 June 2019 - 09:50

Banyana Banyana striker Rhoda Mulaudzi has outlined how SA can outwit China who they meet for their second World Cup matches at Paris' Parc de Princes tomorrow (9pm SA time).

Debutants Banyana and China are on zero points in Group B after losing their opening games to Spain and Germany respectively.

"We have a number of quick players in the team, especially upfront and in the midfield. I think speed is one of the things that can win us the match against China. we must play a pacy game,'' Mulaudzi said.

"China play with patience and do not rely on things like dribbling. I feel we have what it takes to beat them, especially if we play like we did against Spain,'' added the Canberra United striker, who watched the match against Spain from the bench.

She also believes the difference between Banyana and Spain was the Europeans' better technical acumen.

"Spain were technically superior to us. Whenever they had the ball they already knew the next step, whereas with us, you start thinking what to do with the ball when it's already in your feet.

"Against China we must be quick to make decisions. It must show that we have learnt from our mistakes against Spain.

We must not lose the ball in our own half and make sure we release it quickly.''

