A bunch of winners: Here's why you should be supporting Banyana Banyana in this FIFA Women’s World Cup

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is starting today, and our golden girls Banyana Banyana will be taking part!

Held in France, the 2019 World Cup is a first for Banyana Banyana. So grab your vuvuzelas, fly the South African flag, wear the t-shirt…do something, anything to show you’re proud!

If you’re clueless about women’s football, stay tuned in.

We’ve got the low down on what you need to know about South Africa’s women’s team.

When is Banyana’s first match?

Banyana is playing their first match against Spain on Saturday the 8th of June. Kickoff is at 18:00.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch on SuperSport. Interesting fact: the first Women’s World Cup in 1991 was only televised in China which was the host country.

Why should I care?

Apart from being patriotic, you should be proud of Banyana for making history by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since it was established in ‘93.

The women also stand a chance to earn the same salary as their male counterparts Bafana Bafana if they get to round 16 or the final. Yay to closing the gender wage gap!

Which players should I look out for?

They’re all stars, however, Thembi Kgatlana is one to watch. She bagged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year in 2018. T

Who are the team’s prominent former players?

Portia Modise - The first AFRICAN FOOTBALLER to score 100 international goals! Name a more iconic moment in South African football…We’ll wait.

Desiree Ellis - Banyana’s first captain and now the team’s award winning coach.