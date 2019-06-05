Kholosa Biyana's huge gamble leads to World Cup

Quitting a stable job as a radiographist to concentrate on an under-rewarding football career underlines how Banyana Banyana midfielder Kholosa Biyana, 24, is passionate about the beautiful game.

Biyana, who's in France with Banyana for their maiden World Cup, kicking off on Friday until July 7, has opened up about her love for football that prompted her to desert a promising career in radiography.

"In 2013 I obtained my radiography diploma from the Durban University of Technology (DUT). In the same year I got a job as a radiographist in my hometown [at Mjanyana hospital, Ngcobo, in the Eastern Cape]. But I only worked for three months," Biyana reflected.

"I quit because I realised that the job would not allow me to fulfil my dream of playing for Banyana. I had done an in-service training, before getting a permanent contract. Three months was enough for me."