Kholosa Biyana's huge gamble leads to World Cup
Quitting a stable job as a radiographist to concentrate on an under-rewarding football career underlines how Banyana Banyana midfielder Kholosa Biyana, 24, is passionate about the beautiful game.
Biyana, who's in France with Banyana for their maiden World Cup, kicking off on Friday until July 7, has opened up about her love for football that prompted her to desert a promising career in radiography.
"In 2013 I obtained my radiography diploma from the Durban University of Technology (DUT). In the same year I got a job as a radiographist in my hometown [at Mjanyana hospital, Ngcobo, in the Eastern Cape]. But I only worked for three months," Biyana reflected.
"I quit because I realised that the job would not allow me to fulfil my dream of playing for Banyana. I had done an in-service training, before getting a permanent contract. Three months was enough for me."
Having taken a decision that could've easily backfired, especially in a country where there's no professional women's football league, being part at the World Cup is the ultimate reward for Biyane, who boasts 20 senior national team caps.
"I am so happy to be at the World Cup. it's the sweetest moment of my life after making a lot of sacrifices,'' said the midfielder.
The self-contained Biyana joined the UKZN team from her home club, Thunderbirds, nearly three years ago.
She has enrolled for a sports science degree.
"I am doing my final year at UKZN. It's easy [to juggle football and education] because I am playing for the university team. It's like hitting two birds with one stone and my course is sports related. So I'm enjoying everything," explained the Banyana workhorse.
She sees the World Cup as a perfect platform to impress overseas clubs in her quest to secure a lucrative contact abroad.
"The World Cup is a good stage for me to showcase my talent to the world," said Biyana, who alongside Amanda Mthandi, netted consolation goals in Banyana's 7-2 drubbing by Norway in a friendly last Sunday.
SA are in Group B alongside Germany, China and Spain, opening against the latter on Saturday (6pm SA time).