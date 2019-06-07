Banyana promise to make the nation proud

"I still remember the day we qualified for the World Cup in Ghana. I never thought this day will come."

Ramalepe, who's the vice-captain to Janine van Wyk alongside Refiloe Jane, has stressed the importance of winning the opener against Spain.

"The first game is like a final. [In the first game] it's where you must set the tone by collecting points. Winning against Spain would put us in a good position to qualify for the knockout phase," said Ramalepe.

Banyana are still reeling from last Sunday's 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Norway.

"Looking back at the game against Norway, it was embarrassing. We want to do better in the World Cup. We want to do it for the nation," the Banyana rightback noted.

Meanwhile, coach Desiree Ellis has admitted their recent dip in form was cause for concern ahead of the World Cup. However, the Banyana mentor emphasised they remained confident.

"Yes it's worrying that we have not won a match in 2019, but we cannot dwell on that because the World Cup is here. Our morale is still intact, we are eager to do it against all odds," said Ellis.

Banyana World Cup fixtures