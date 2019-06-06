'Morake welcome at Rockets'

While he welcomes the competition that Botswana international shot-stopper Ezekiel Morake brings, TS Galaxy first-choice goalkeeper and captain Ludwe Mpakumpaku has hinted he could leave.

National First Division (NFD) club Galaxy confirmed Morake's capture a day after his penalty shootout heroics for Botswana against SA in the Cosafa Cup quarterfinal in Durban last Sunday.

The 23-year-old keeper, who saved Teboho Mokoena's penalty to propel the Zebras to the semifinals of this regional competition, joins from Jwaneng Galaxy.

"I am happy about the arrival of a new keeper [Morake]. it's encouraging because this means there'll be more competition. Already, I had a very good competition with guys like Thabo Modiba and Luthando Sixhaso,'' Mpakumpaku told Sowetan yesterday.

"When a quality player who plays your position joins, that must tell you to work even harder.