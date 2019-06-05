Dan 'Dance' Malesela awaits son's body

The department of international relations & cooperation says it is in the process of helping repatriate the remains of TS Galaxy coach Dan "Dance" Malesela's son for burial.

Katlego Tumediso Malesela, 32, died on Saturday in Kuwait.

He had been working in the Middle East country.

International relations spokesperson Nelson Kgwete said government was aware of Katlego's death and had started the process of helping the family bring his remains back to South Africa.

"Our embassy in Kuwait will ensure that all relevant procedures are complied with in the process of repatriating the remains," Kgwete said.

News of Katlego's death was shared by TS Galaxy on Monday.

Katlego's death came just days after the burial of the club's midfielder Thembinkosi Mbamba.

The 23-year-old Mbamba died in a car crash last week and was buried on Saturday in Nigel, Ekurhuleni.