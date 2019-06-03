Tragedy strikes TS Galaxy yet again
Two days after laying to rest midfielder Thembinkosi Mbamba‚ TS Galaxy are in mourning again after the club announced the untimely death of head coach Dan “Dance” Malesela’s eldest son.
The Rockets shared the sad news of the death of 32-year-old Katlego Tumediso Malesela‚ who passed away on Saturday while outside the country‚ Galaxy announced.
“Our sincere condolences to the Malesela family - you are in our prayers‚” said the club.
Malesela’s death comes just days after his father Dan and the Mpumalanga-based club laid to rest midfielder Mbamba on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Mbamba died in a car accident last week and was buried on Saturday in Nigel‚ east of Johannesburg.
Galaxy made history when they beat Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the Nedbank Cup in Durban last month.
The 11-month old National First Division (NFD) club had to put their trophy parade and celebrations on hold as a sign of respect to their fallen hero Mbamba.
The trophy parade was postponed to this Sunday but it will have to be moved to a later date yet again to allow the coach and the club to mourn the passing of Katlego.
The club said more details would be revealed in due course.