Two days after laying to rest midfielder Thembinkosi Mbamba‚ TS Galaxy are in mourning again after the club announced the untimely death of head coach Dan “Dance” Malesela’s eldest son.

The Rockets shared the sad news of the death of 32-year-old Katlego Tumediso Malesela‚ who passed away on Saturday while outside the country‚ Galaxy announced.

“Our sincere condolences to the Malesela family - you are in our prayers‚” said the club.

Malesela’s death comes just days after his father Dan and the Mpumalanga-based club laid to rest midfielder Mbamba on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Mbamba died in a car accident last week and was buried on Saturday in Nigel‚ east of Johannesburg.