Strong police presence for Nedbank Cup final after last year's stampede

Police will be on high alert when Kaizer Chiefs takes on TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Mayhem erupted at the stadium in April last year after soccer hooligans stormed the pitch following Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Free State Stars during a Nedbank Cup semifinal.

It resulted in more than R2.5m worth of damage to the stadium and the arrest of nine people.

Two months ago, one of the men, Kwezilomo Madiba, who repeatedly kicked a security guard during the pitch invasion, was sentenced by the Durban Regional Court to three years in prison.

He was arrested along with Siphosenkosi Knowledge Memela, John Sibongiseni Khumalo, Cebolendoda Hadebe, Douglas Mhlaliseni Mkhize, Nolwethu Cokotha, Zibongile Njova, Sihle Duncan Zungu and Dennis Thusi.