Witness in KZN political murder gunned down in apparent hit

By Orrin Singh - 13 May 2019 - 11:39
ANC member Martin Sithole was gunned down in Newcastle on Sunday May 12.
A member of the ANC was killed, along with a friend, in an apparent hit in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.  

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said party member Martin Sithole, a former school principal, and his friend, Buthanani Golden Shange, were shot dead in Newcastle.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said: "A businessman, 63-year-old Mr Buthanani Golden Shange, and his friend, a former school principal, 47-year-old Mr Martin Nkosenhle Sithole, were standing in front of Mr Shange's shop when they were shot at by unknown gunmen."

It is believed  a number of armed men pulled up and opened fire on the men using high-calibre weapons. 

"The motive is unknown at this stage. Their political affiliations are also not known. More details will be provided later," said Naidoo.

It has emerged that Sithole had been a witness in a high-profile Newcastle murder case. 

The killings come after Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba was charged at the end of March for the 2016 murder of Wandile Ngubeni, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) regional deputy chairperson for eMalahleni.

Ngubeni, 28, was shot dead at Ikasi Lounge in Madadeni township in May 2016 while socialising with friends. 

Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

