AmaTuks coach Zipho Dlangalala plays down shot at play-offs
New Pretoria University coach Zipho Dlangalala has downplayed AmaTuks's chances of catching up with the National First Division (NFD) pacesetters.
Dlangalala joined AmaTuks two weeks ago, replacing Evangelos Vellios. The former Orlando Pirates development coach has hit the ground running as he won his first match in charge of the university outfit, thumping strugglers Witbank Spurs 3-1 last week.
Having accumulated 24 points from 19 games, AmaTuks occupy 10th spot on the NFD table.
They are 16 points adrift of runaway leaders Stellenbosch, but only eights off the play-offs bracket.
"I cannot say we have a chance [of fighting for promotion] because I do not know the future. My job is to make sure that the team wins each and every game. the rest will take care of itself," Dlangalala told Sowetan.
"At this stage I am still trying to get to know my players.how they play, their strengths and weakness."
Dlangalala is no stranger to the NFD. In 2017, he coached KwaZulu-Natal-based club Royal Eagles. Interestingly, Dlangalala faces Eagles away tomorrow.
