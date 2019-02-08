AmaTuks coach Zipho Dlangalala plays down shot at play-offs

New Pretoria University coach Zipho Dlangalala has downplayed AmaTuks's chances of catching up with the National First Division (NFD) pacesetters.

Dlangalala joined AmaTuks two weeks ago, replacing Evangelos Vellios. The former Orlando Pirates development coach has hit the ground running as he won his first match in charge of the university outfit, thumping strugglers Witbank Spurs 3-1 last week.

Having accumulated 24 points from 19 games, AmaTuks occupy 10th spot on the NFD table.

They are 16 points adrift of runaway leaders Stellenbosch, but only eights off the play-offs bracket.