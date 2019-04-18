'Racists warrant harsh penalty'

Stuart Baxter says he would follow his Bafana players off the pitch if they elected to abandon a game in response to racist abuse during a match.

Bafana star Bongani Zungu recently experienced the ugly spectre of racism in the game when his Amiens teammate Prince Gouano was racially abused during the French club's 0-0 draw against Dijon.

The match did continue till the end but it once again highlighted the ugly side of the beautiful game.

Baxter, who is likely to include Zungu in his Afcon squad in June, said he would back his players if they faced a similar situation.

"To start with, I cannot comprehend a society that condones that sort of thing," said Baxter.

"I'm not going to say it's a social problem. I think it is a football problem. What football does is polarise and it is very clannish. It is not only racial, it's also homophobic.

"I hate it. This is the human race, the only race I want is the race for the Afcon. I don't want to talk about that but when people are this badly behaved, then we have to talk about it."