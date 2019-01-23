Giant-killing acts in the Nedbank Cup have become more frequent in recent years as the gap in quality between the elite league and amateur ranks continues to narrow.

Two decades ago it would have been almost unthinkable that a third-tier side could topple a team from the Premier Soccer league‚ but over the last few years we have seen more and more instances of just that.

The most famous is undoubtedly Baroka FC’s run to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup in 2011 when‚ as an unknown ABC Motsepe League side‚ they beat both Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs in what was a thrilling cup run.

It would prove the catalyst for a rise up the South African football pyramid and launch the careers of the likes of Lantshene Phalane‚ winger Katlego Mashego and Thobani Mncwango.