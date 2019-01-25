Tshepo Motsoeneng has big dreams
Many people will remember Tornado as the team that was coached by Jerry Sikhosana a few years ago.
The Eastern Cape club are about to make their third appearance in the Nedbank Cup after their participation in 2015 and in 2005.
The club is owned by well-known traditional healer Siphiwo Nyobo in Mdantsane.
In their last appearance four years ago, Tornado suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of Orlando Pirates.
Their coach Tshepo Motsoeneng (no relation to Hlaudi) made a return to the club this month after a short stint at Chippa United as assistant to Joel Masutha.
The 39-year-old, who joined the club in 2016 as assistant coach, was born in Reddersburg, 70km south of Bloemfontein, but grew up in Botshabelo.
"The style of football I play depends on our opponents. Our players are very versatile and we are strong on both ends," Motsoeneng said.
"Our plan is to go back to the playoffs and get a chance of getting into the NFD. That is what we want. Against Chiefs we just want to show we have something good going at Tornado; anything can happen."
Tornado are second in the EC division of the ABC Motsepe League with 32 points, two behind Sibanye.