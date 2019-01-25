Tshepo Motsoeneng has big dreams

Many people will remember Tornado as the team that was coached by Jerry Sikhosana a few years ago.

The Eastern Cape club are about to make their third appearance in the Nedbank Cup after their participation in 2015 and in 2005.

The club is owned by well-known traditional healer Siphiwo Nyobo in Mdantsane.

In their last appearance four years ago, Tornado suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of Orlando Pirates.

Their coach Tshepo Motsoeneng (no relation to Hlaudi) made a return to the club this month after a short stint at Chippa United as assistant to Joel Masutha.