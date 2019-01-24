South Africa

Friends, soccer fans and relatives gather to send Phil Masinga to final resting place

By Zoe Mahapo - 24 January 2019 - 09:37

Friends and relatives gathered outside the home of soccer legend Philemon Masinga in Khuma in the North West ahead of his funeral service on Thursday morning.

Alter servers could be seen ushering out Masinga's casket, which was draped with the South African flag, while his daughter carried his Golden Boot award.

Masinga, who was born in Khuma, near Klerksdorp, died on 13 January after losing his battle with cancer at age 49.

Popularly known as Chippa by his adoring fans, Masinga had played for Bafana Bafana, Leeds United and Jomo Cosmos, while also having had a stint as a manager.

During his days as a striker for the national team Masinga played 58 international games and scored 18 goals.

Fans, who were dressed in brightly coloured soccer regalia, could also be heard singing the praises of Masinga. Sports minister Thokozile Xasa and former minister of finance Malusi Gigaba were also among those seen walking into Masinga's family home. People formed a guard of honour outside the Khuma stadium as a procession of cars drove in.

READ MORE:

WATCH LIVE | North West comes to a standstill as soccer legend Phil Masinga laid to rest

Family‚ friends‚ teammates‚ football administrators‚ supporters‚ politicians and religious leaders were gathering at Khuma Stadium outside ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana legend Chippa could have stadium named after him

Speakers at the second memorial service of former Bafana Bafana legend Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga committed to making sure that his legacy lives on ...
News
1 day ago

Mourning peers vow to keep Chippa's legacy alive

Sundowns pledge to educate his kids
News
1 day ago

SA readies to bid sad farewell to legendary footballer Philemon Masinga

South African soccer legend Philemon Masinga will be laid to rest in a provincial official funeral in Klerksdorp in the North West on Thursday.
Sport
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
Julius Malema on Agrizzi, Ramaphosa and the VBS scandal
X