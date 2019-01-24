Chippa's widow and his son in moving tributes to soccer legend at funeral

The widow of football legend Philemon “Chippa” Masinga gave a heart-warming tribute in honour of her husband during his funeral service on Thursday.

Masinga, who would have turned 50 in June, died more than a week ago after losing his battle against cancer. He was laid to rest in Khuma, near Klerksdorp in the North West.

He rose to prominence through his notable exploits on the soccer field as a player for Bafana Bafana and other teams such as Jomo Cosmos, Mamelodi Sundowns and Leeds United.

Masinga was honoured with an official provincial government funeral service that was attended by hundreds of people, including dignitaries and members of the South African football fraternity.

The blowing of vuvuzelas and singing inside the tent yesterday was similar to what happens at a fully packed stadium during a heated soccer match.

Masinga's wife Ntombi Masinga ascended the stage with her head covered by a black scarf. In front of her stood her husband's casket draped with the South African flag.