Kerr sees Bucs clash as cup final

The Nedbank Cup is at its initial stage, but Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr says their last-32 clash against Orlando Pirates at Thohoyandou Stadium tomorrow (6pm) is as good as a final.

Speaking to the media in Polokwane where they've been preparing, the Englishman is relishing the challenge of taking on the Buccaneers.

"Well, it's a cup final for us and it's a cup final for Pirates, because we've hit a bit of form and we have a bit of momentum going behind us. It's a big game for both teams," noted Kerr, who was coaching Kenyan side Gor Mahia before joining Lidoda Duvha in November.

"I don't want any excuses from my players and I haven't actually named the squad yet, because what we've been doing at training in the past few days has been really good. The players have been giving me headaches [in terms of who to select] and that's what you want as a coach. You don't want problems," he said.