Bloemfontein Celtic’s sale by owner Max Tshabalala to potential new buyers Sinki Leshabane and Dr Moeketsi Mosola has officially fallen through.

A sale of R40-million‚ of which a R22-million deposit was to be paid by Friday‚ was terminated by the potential new buyers on Tuesday.

The root of the deal being off is believed to be tremendous debt of R43-million owed by Tshabalala to the South African Revenue Service (Sars)‚ and a complex situation of two companies being registered as Celtic‚ which scared off the buyers.

However Max Tshabalala’s lawyer and cousin‚ Mandla Tshabalala‚ was adamant that this was merely an excuse‚ and that these stumbling blocks could have been easily overcome.

“Max owes Sars. It includes Celtic and his other companies‚” Mandla Tshabalala told this publication.

“There is a deferment payment plan. He has brought the amount down significantly through it. Sars have got the right to a TPA – third party appointment.

“If they know that there’s a creditor who owes a taxpayer‚ and that taxpayer owes Sars‚ then they can go directly to that creditor.

“Max voluntarily let Sars know about this transaction. They correctly issued a TPA to the potential buyers.

“Which is not a train smash. Max went to the potential buyers and said‚ ‘Even with the TPA‚ this deal still continues. When you’ve paid Sars it’s like you’ve paid me’.

“Sars even came with a beautiful payment plan and said‚ ‘In the R22-million‚ pay R15-million and then run your business‚ and then maybe in 30 days pay the remainder’.

“There was no stumbling block. They just had to pay the TPA and the ownership would have passed to them.”