Tjo! United coach Tembo accosted by aggressive fan questioning his selections

“I don’t really know where that came from but I’m not really concerned you know‚” said Tembo.

Tembo said he did not understand why the fan would act in that manner as he was the one who gave the player his break in the Absa Premiership.

“It was just one lady who wanted Kamo (Mahlatsi) to come on to play but she doesn’t realise that I am the one who introduced him and who has given him his first PSL debut.

The 48-year-old coach added that he has a plan on how to gradually blend in the 21-year-old exciting Mahlatsi whose style of play and wizardry has been likened to Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

“So I know what I am doing with him.

"I know how to manage him and that’s very important. I don’t want to just throw him to the wolves‚” said Tembo

“She is just a supporter and she doesn’t know.

"But it’s my job to try and control that because I’m the head coach.”