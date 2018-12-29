Buoyant Pitso Mosimane unfazed by Sundowns' Champions League draw
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has welcomed his side's Caf Champions League group stages draw and described it as “not easy but fair”.
Sundowns were drawn in Group A with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca‚ Asec Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and Nigerian side Lobi Stars and Mosimane admitted that the away trips would pose massive challenges.
“It is not easy and at the same time not that difficult to be honest‚” he said immediately after the draw was conducted in Cairo on Friday.
“It is a fair draw because you get a team from any pot.
"So you can’t escape because all the teams in Pot A are strong.
"We got Wydad again for the third time in a row and I think it is good to play them because our games are usually 1-0 or 1-1.
We join Lobi Stars, Wydad Athletic & ASEC Mimosa in Group A! pic.twitter.com/vKsnxXTSNa— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 28, 2018
“There has never been two goals scored or it ended in penalties between us.
"We know where we are staying when we play them.
"The challenge of going there is the flights because you can’t fly directly to Casablanca.
"It is either you go through Europe or through Senegal or Accra.”
Mosimane also welcomed the trip to Abidjan to face Asec‚ a side that is undergoing reconstruction after failing to make an impact on the continent for a number of years.
“When it comes to travelling to Asec‚ it is good because there is a direct flight to Abidjan and we haven’t played them‚" he said.
"It is the former team of Yannick Zakri and Soumahoro Bangaly who we brought to the club.
“It shows that they are a good team‚ hence we got two players from them.
"It is an artificial pitch‚ but we can’t complain about that because we have played on an artificial pitch before.
"By the way‚ if you play Champions League and you don’t want to play on an artificial pitch you might as well not play.
“They are always a tricky team‚ they are very technical but they are also physical. You have to do what you have to do there but you have to win at home.
"In my opinion you can get four points out of Asec.”
Sundowns will also be tested by a trip to the 15,000-seater Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi‚ Benue State in Nigeria‚ where reigning Nigerian champions Lobi Stars are based and have proven difficult to beat on the domestic front.