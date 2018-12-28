Bafana Bafana were unbeaten in 2018‚ and the new striking star South Africa has been crying out for appeared to emerge in Lebogang Mothiba‚ but there still lingered an air of disappointment about the national team’s overall performance.

No result could crystallise that emotion more than the 0-0 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw against Seychelles in Victoria on October 16.

A win against the team Bafana dismembered 6-0 days before at FNB Stadium would have seen the South Africans all but qualified.

The draw‚ and a far more promising stalemate‚ 1-1 against Nigeria in November at FNB‚ left South Africa far from certain of qualifying‚ needing a draw against Libya – probably in Tunisia – in March.

Stuart Baxter has quite probably been saved by the bell‚ with South Africa proposing to step in as hosts of a 2019 Afcon finals tournament (from June 15 to July 13) that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) stripped from Cameroon in late November.