Bloemfontein Celtic are still for sale‚ but they have had no further firm offers from potential buyers since a potential deal fell through at the beginning of the season.

Celtic owner Max Tshabalala’s lawyer and cousin Mandla Tshabalala said any concrete offer will be considered‚ including from the potential buyers whose deal in August came to a halt based on differences‚ business people Sinki Leshabane and Dr Moeketsi Mosola.

“What I know is that the club is still on sale‚ including the people who made an offer first [Leshabane and Mosola] – if they come with a further offer‚ that will be considered‚” Mandla Tshabalala told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“They are still quiet. But if they were to make another offer that would be considered.”

A deal for Leshabane and Mosola to buy Celtic at R40-million fell through in September.

The root of the problem was believed to be Max Tshabalala’s R43-milllion tax debt to the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS) at the time‚ and an overall dept reported as R60-million.

A structure of two companies registered as Celtic was also a stumbling block given by Leshabane‚ and various complications in the ownership structure‚ which Max Tshabalala was allegedly unable to give answers on‚ were other reasons furthered.

Mandla Tshabalala‚ however‚ expressed his doubt on whether Leshabane and Mosola had the required finances to buy a Premier Soccer League club and sustain it.

Mandla Tshabalala said on Thursday there have been no further concrete offers made for Celtic.

“No‚ there hasn’t been any offers. People have made enquiries about whether the team is on sale‚ but there is not serious offer on the table‚” he said.

He also said Max Tshabalala and Celtic’s financial situation had stabilised from having player strikes in August and September over signing-on fees not having been paid‚ and unpaid wages.

“Ja well we haven’t had anything yet insofar as potential strikes or whatever‚ so that means things are going well‚” Mandla Tsabalalala said.

“The club is stable and the players are doing well – the team is doing extremely well. So the team is stable‚ yes.”

Remarkably Celtic coach Steve Komphela has overseen one of the club’s best starts to an Absa Premiership season‚ and they currently sit in third place with six wins‚ two draws and two defeats from 10 matches.