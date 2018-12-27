Clinton Larsen becomes latest coaching casualty after parting ways with Golden Arrows

Clinton Larsen has become the latest coaching casualty in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after Lamontville Golden Arrows confirmed that they have parted ways with the tactician on Thursday.

The Durban-based side went into the festive season break in 11th place‚ four points above the relegation play-off position‚ with three wins and seven draws in their 15 games.

His exit from the club has come as something of a surprise‚ having been at the helm since December 2015 and leading the side to seventh position in the 2017/18 campaign.

“Lamontville Golden Arrows would like to announce that we have parted ways with head Coach Clinton Larsen‚ by mutual agreement between both parties‚” the club said in a statement.