Milan mayor apologises to Koulibaly over racist insults

The mayor of Milan apologised to Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly on Thursday over the racist insults aimed at the Senegalese player by some of the crowd during the Serie A match against Inter Milan at San Siro.

Napoli said on their club website that Koulibaly was subject to "racist chants" during the match, without giving further details, while their coach Carlo Ancelotti said some fans made animal noises throughout the entire game.

"Those jeers at Koulibaly were a disgrace," wrote the mayor, Giuseppe Sala, on his Facebook page after Wednesday's match.

"It was a shameful act against a respected athlete, who proudly bears the colour of his skin, and also, to a lesser degree, against the many people who go to the stadium to support their team and be with their friends."