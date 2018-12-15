Wasteful Pirates held to a goalless draw at home against Namibia's African Stars

Orlando Pirates’ qualification to the money-spinning group phase of the Caf Champions League is hanging by thinnest of threads after they were held to a surprise goalless draw by little known Namibian outfit, African Stars, in the first leg of the second round of Africa’s premier club competition.

The Buccaneers created all the big openings in this encounter to take a healthy lead to Windhoek next weekend but woeful finishing accompanied by some good saves made by Stars gloveman, Ratanda Mbazuvara, saw the two teams leaving all to play for in the second leg.

With many South Africans having already started their festive holidays, this match turned out to be one of the poorly attended at this Soweto venue this year.

Only around 10,000 die-hard Bucs fans heeded Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic’s call to come and offer support to his men who have struggled with consistency at home this season.

When looking back at this match Sredojevic will count a number of good chances his players wasted, with the best two coming in either half.