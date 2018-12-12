Sentencing of Moses Mabhida soccer hooligans postponed to next year

The trial of nine convicted soccer hooligans has been postponed to 2019.

The group on Wednesday made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court‚ where sentencing was postponed.

Initially 11 men were arrested on charges of public violence after invading the Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch and causing havoc at a match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars in April. The incident left many injured and caused property damage to the tune of R2.6m.