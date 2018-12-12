South Africa

Sentencing of Moses Mabhida soccer hooligans postponed to next year

By Jeff Wicks And Lwandile Bhengu - 12 December 2018 - 13:53
Fans vandalized the stadium during the 2018 Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 21 April 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The trial of nine convicted soccer hooligans has been postponed to 2019.

The group on Wednesday made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court‚ where sentencing was postponed.

Initially 11 men were arrested on charges of public violence after invading the Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch and causing havoc at a match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars in April. The incident left many injured and caused property damage to the tune of R2.6m.

Siphosenkosi Knowledge Memela‚ John Sibongiseni Khumalo‚ Kwezilomo Madiba‚ Cebolendoda Hadebe‚ Douglas Mhlaliseni Mkhize‚ Nolwethu Cokotha‚ Zibongile Njova‚ Sihle Duncan Zungu and Dennis Thusi were convicted for public violence last month.

All have been barred from attending any sporting fixture or recreational gathering until the finalisation of the trial.

The matter has been postponed to March 4 for sentencing.

- TMG Digital.

