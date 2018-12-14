SA pip Zimbabwe in Cosafa shootout

South Africa retained their title at the 2018 Cosafa Under-20 Championships after a tense final against Zimbabwe yesterday, defeating their rivals 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Goalkeeper and captain Khulekani Kubheka saved two spot-kicks in the shootout after earlier being at fault for the Zimbabwe goal as Amajita head to the African Under-20 Championships in Niger next February with their regional trophy retained.

Delic Murimba had given Zimbabwe a second-half lead but the prolific Lyle Foster from Orlando Pirates scored for the fourth game running to level matters and leave both players top of the scorers' list for the tournament with five goals.

The game went to a shoot-out and Kubheka proved the hero, making two fine saves to take his side to the victory.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo from Kaizer Chiefs had a first real sniff of goal for South Africa but his shot was blocked for a corner and from the resultant set-piece, SuperSport United's Luke le Roux saw his header tipped over the bar by Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tinotenda Ali.